JETRO country representative meets BEPZA EC

Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Country Representative Yuji Ando had a courtesy call on Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam at the latter's office on Monday. -AA



Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Country Representative Yuji Ando had a courtesy call on Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam at the latter's office on Monday.







He along with renowned Japanese investors of EPZs congratulated BEPZA chief as a new Executive Chairman of BEPZA. They discussed on various issues related to Japanese investment in the EPZs. BEPZA Executive Chairman assured them of all supports for smooth operation of the Japanese enterprises in EPZs. He wished to work jointly with full efforts if any problem arises.







BEPZA Executive Chairman sought cooperation of JETRO to attract more Japanese investment in the EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsharai. He also urged Japanese Enterprises to invest in BEPZA Economic Zone during this time.







Among others, General Manager (IP) of BEPZA Md Tanvir Hossain, MD of Saito Nensi Bangladesh Ltd Hiromi Yasui, MD of TS Tech Bangladesh Ltd Wataru Masuda, COO of Cat Garments Co Ltd Hiroshi Kuwae and MD of Maruhisa Pacific Co Ltd Sagawa Koji were present during the time.

Leave Your Comments