Stocks close lower

Both the stock markets were down further on Monday due to price fall in large-cap securities despite higher transactions. DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 128.32 points or 2.33 percent to settle at 5,376. Two other indices also saw massive corrections. The DSE 30 Index blue chips plunged 67.64 points to finish at 2,023 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) slumped 20.69 points to close at 1,214, reports BSS.





Market-cap of the DSE wiped out Tk 107 billion on Monday to Tk 4,583 billion, down from Tk 4,690 billion on Sunday. All the sectors faced selling pressures, leading to the share price erosions of more than 67 per cent stocks. Out of 350 issues traded, 236 closed negative, 23 positive and 91 remained unchanged.







The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell sharply with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 396 points to settle at 15,519 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 239 points to close at 9,365. Of the issues traded, 176 declined, 16 advanced and 36 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.59 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 381 million.

