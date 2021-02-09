Neha Dhupia stars on short film 'Step Out'



Neha Dhupia turned to short film titled 'Step Out' during lockdown and the 11-minute narrative features her in the role of a psychiatrist and Dev Dutt as her patient. The short film is produced by Neha under her banner with Hridaye Nagpal calling the shots. Revealing why she took up the venture, Neha shares, "There were multiple factors for me to be doing this short film.







As an actor, I was feeling very rusty as I was pregnant, then I gave birth and then the lockdown happened. So for me, I had told Angad that I will be continuing to do my work. But I don't think I could commit to it as it also has uncertain sides to commit to doing an acting job. Then I just wanted to come back to my original size as I had put on 23-25 kilos, so I took a year off and as I wanted to lose all that weight which I did."

