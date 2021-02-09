Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock



There has been so much news swirling about Meghan Markle lately that it's easy to become wrapped up in all of the scandals, theories and ever-changing details. If Markle is in the picture, fashion inspiration always comes first here on the Shop With Us team! Back during her baby shower in New York, months before the birth of adorable little Archie, she was spotted not only in elegant maternity style, but this pair of sunglasses too.







They, as most things do, looked brilliant on her and the sellouts started instantly. Reviewers say these Le Specs sunglasses make them feel like glamorous Hollywood actresses from decades past, and we're definitely getting major Audrey Hepburn vibes ourselves.





Even other modern stars like Olivia Palermo are known to rock these shades! Shoppers say when they wear them, the compliments come at them non-stop, and they love how the oversized look is actually flattering on their face. They say they're a go-to pair for no-makeup days because of their coverage, and they love how they actually shield their eyes from the sun with 100% UV protection!





