Hammer dumped by his agency post online scandal



American actor Armie Hammer has been dropped by his talent agency, an entertainment magazine confirmed on Friday. As per the outlet, this is the latest fallout from the actor's controversial social media posts that were leaked online.





The news comes yesterday after Hammer exited roles in a pair of projects. He was set to co-star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the film 'Shotgun Wedding', but the studio said he asked to step aside amid the controversy, in which direct messages reportedly from Hammer and detailing sexual fantasies were leaked online by anonymous social media account.





In a statement sent to the same magazine, at the time, the star of 'The Social Network' and 'Nocturnal Animals' said, "I am not responding to these bullshit claims but in the light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate (the producing company behind 'Shotgun Wedding') is supporting me in this, and I'm grateful for them to that".





As reported by the magazine, Josh Duhamel eventually was cast to replace Hammer in the action-comedy. Hammer had also been cast to play Al Ruddy, in 'The Offer', a limited feature about the making of the 1972 classic 'The Godfather'. He exited that role January 28. The same day, it was learned he quietly left the star studded cast of 'Gaslit', the Sam Esmail produced Watergate, series which he left to do 'The Offer'.







