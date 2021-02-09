Alia prays for the safety of the affected in glacier burst



On Sunday a glacier broke in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing an avalanche followed by a massive flood along the Alanknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. According to reports, over 150 people have lost their lives and houses, and at least 125 missings.





While the rescue missing is underwent, several Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more took to their social media handles to offer prayers for the people of Uttarakhand. Now joining the social bandwagon, Alia Bhatt shared, "Sunday's news of the glacier burst and flash floods in Uttarakhand is so tragic. I pray for the safety of all those who are affected".





Earlier, Alaya F had reacted to the same and said, "I think you know we all have this one beautiful planet and we must take very very good care of it and we must take ownership of it. I think we're often so careless and reckless with the way we treat the environment however we want. We can't really make a difference so we don't do much or we don't take much of an initiative because we're like okay we're just 1% of the problem on a much larger scale, but I feel like we should all just take responsibility." On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR' and 'Takht'.

