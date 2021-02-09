Karishma looking forward to a busy 2021



Karishma Tanna is a self-confessed fitness freak. The actress has often spoken about her love for fitness and her Instagram handle gives us a glimpse into just how much she enjoys exercising. From practicing kickboxing to yoga, Karishma often encourages her followers on social media to follow a healthy lifestyle. The actress is also a fashionista and is known to experiment with her looks.







She was last seen in the film, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', in which she featured in an item number called 'Basanti'. The comic caper starred Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh, and was among the first Bollywood films to have a theatrical release late last year once cinema halls were allowed to resumed operations.





The actress said she was looking forward to having a busy 2021 after a lull last year due to the lockdown. Karishma was also in the news last year for being crowned the winner of 'Khatron ke Khiladi' season 10. The actress impressed host Rohit Shetty as well as viewers with her ability to perform difficult stunts in a calm manner.







In an earlier interview, she had said that she was often asked how she managed to perform some really tough stunts and that she felt proud that after so many years, a woman had won the stunt-based reality show. Karishma said that she was determined to give it her best shot and prove that girls can also perform challenging tasks.

Leave Your Comments