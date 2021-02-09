Priyanka reveals 'exact moment' when title of her book became real



Priyanka Chopra is all excited about her memoir 'Unfinished' ahead of its release on February 9. She recently shared a video clip from a 2017 interview. In the video, when asked if her life was a book what would be its name, she promptly answers, "Unfinished". What's interesting is the interview took place way before she had come up with the idea of writing a book. Sharing the video clip Priyanka wrote: "So this was the exact moment when the title of my book first became real way before I thought of writing the book!!"





Titled 'Unfinished', the book traces her life from her childhood- in India where she was raised by her parents and grandparents, in boarding school and in the US. She goes on to write about her winning Miss India and Miss World and how that started her acting career and how it grew from Bollywood to Hollywood. She also speaks of her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and her personal life, touching on her marriage to Nick Jonas and the pain of losing her father to cancer.





Incidentally, her social media timeline is filled with so many posts about her memoir and they all point out how cathartic the writing process was.On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shoot of 'Matrix 4' in Berlin. She has also been shooting for another Hollywood film reportedly titled 'Text for You', wherein she will share the screen with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

