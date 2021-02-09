Salahuddin receives Covid-19 vaccine



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin on Monday morning received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the city's Mugda Medical College Hospital, said a BFF press release.BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, Mugda Medical College Hospital's principal Professor Dr. Ahmedul Kabir and Mugda Medical College and Hospital's director Dr. Asim Kumar Nath were present at the time.





After taking the vaccine, Salahuddin told the press that when I heard the vaccine is available in Bangladesh and the government made the vaccine available … I have been trying when I will take the vaccine ….. But the problem is that the system because no one can get vaccinated even if they want to. So, I request the authority to make the system of vaccination easier.

