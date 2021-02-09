Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of second Test



Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the second and final Test of the ongoing series in Dhaka after failing to recover from an injury sustained during the first of the two ICC World Test Championship matches against the West Indies, a BCB press release confirmed the news of Monday.







Shakib has been assessed and monitored continuously since suffering a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the match in Chattogram and after careful consideration it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test. He will leave the team Bio-security Bubble this week and for the time-being will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB Medical Team in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness.





The first Test of the series was Shakib's comeback game after serving a one-year-long ban imposed by the ICC due to failing to report corrupt approaches made to him by the bookmakers. He hit a 50 in his comeback innings. However, Shakib could bowl only six overs in that game. The all-rounder was sidelined for most of the match as he had an injury.





Shakib had been assessed and monitored continuously as he suffered a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the first Test in Chattogram. Later it was confirmed that he would not be available for the second Test.The second Test gets underway at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on 11 February. West Indies lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by three wickets.

