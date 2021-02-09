Britain's youngest terrorist spared jail



Britain's youngest convicted terrorist who led a neo-Nazi cell from his grandmother's cottage in rural Cornwall walked free from court today. The teenager, who committed a string of terror offences between the ages of 13 and 15, fell into his grandmother's arms in court as he was spared jail.







The boy, now 16, became the leader of the UK branch of Feuerkrieg Division (FKD) in 2019. When police raided his grandmother's home they found a swastika flag and the extremist codes '14 88' - standing for 'Heil Hitler' painted across the garden shed. Britain's youngest convicted terrorist who led a neo-Nazi cell from his grandmother's cottage in rural Cornwall walked free from court on Monday, reports Mail Online.







Throughout the case, the defendant, who is now 16, was described as 'vulnerable' with an 'abnormal childhood'.At the time of the offences, he was living a 'restricted and isolated' existence with his grandmother in Cornwall. The boy's offences were committed over a prolonged period and involved the use of technology to conceal identity, the court heard.



Judge Dennis ruled out custody, saying it would undo the work that is already under way to rehabilitate the youth. The judge added: 'The wider picture revealed in this case - the actions, words and mindset of teenagers - is deeply concerning.' The court had heard that, between October 2018 and July 2019, the boy had collected a significant amount of far-right material.





It included bomb-making instructions, ingredients for napalm, how to make Molotov cocktails, build an AK47 assault rifle, and engage in knife combat.At the same time, he was active on online platforms - expressing racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic views.In the summer of 2019, he became the British cell leader of the FKD - Feuerkrieg Division - a neo-Nazi group that idolizes the likes of mass murderer Anders Breivik.





The far-right Feuerkrieg Division was founded by a 13-year-old Estonian schoolboy, who calls for the 'rape of Christian nuns in Hitler's name,' from his bedroom in the Baltic former Soviet state. The banned network favored actions over words and encouraged individuals to commit 'lone wolf' attacks.The defendant liaised with FKD's 13-year-old 'commander' in Estonia and was responsible for vetting and recruiting members and propaganda.





One of his five recruits was teenager Paul Dunleavy, who was convicted of terrorism offences relating to his activities as a member of FKD in 2019 and with whom he discussed the acquisition of firearms, the court was told.The court heard that another of the recruits was in fact an undercover officer.The defendant also commissioned a 'Nuke London' poster which bore an image of an atom bomb cloud explosion over the Houses of Parliament with the slogan 'Sterilize the cesspit that you call London'.





Police raided the defendant's home on July 23, 2019 as a result of information which suggested he had been trying to construct a weapon.No weapons were found, but his mobile phone and computer were seized.During the search, officers found a Nazi flag and a copy of a neo-Nazi text depicting post-apocalyptic sadistic violence.The numerals '1488' - a Nazi symbol - had also been painted on the garden shed.





In a police interview, the defendant, now 16, denied having had any racist, homophobic or anti-Semitic views, and said his comments and posts were just 'to look cool'.He claimed he had been considering leaving FKD for about a month, which was rejected by the prosecution.Prosecutor Naomi Parsons had said the defendant's young age was 'alarming' and his conduct 'betrays a maturity beyond his chronological age'.





In mitigation, Deni Matthews said the youth was 'damaged' and had 'sought approval by expressing views he certainly does not ascribe to now and was unlikely to have ascribed to genuinely at the time'. Passing sentence, Judge Dennis said the teenager had been 'immature' and 'susceptible' to the far-right views of those he surrounded himself with online.





