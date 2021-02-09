Twelve SPs get new postings



Twelve police officers with the rank of Superintendent of Police were given new postings on Tuesday.The appointment was made in a circular signed by Dhananjay Kumar Das, Deputy Secretary, Police-1 section, Public Security Division under the Home Ministry, reports UNB.





According to the notification, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chattragram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Md Hamidul Islam has been given new posting as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Highway Police unit, SP of Bagerhat district Pangkoj Chandra Ray to CID as SP, SP of Zamalpur district Md Delwar Hossain has been transferred as SP of the CID, and SP of Norail district Md Jasim Uddin as DC of CMP.





SP of Patuakhali district Mohammad Moinul Hasan has been given new posting as DC of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), SP of Kushtia district SM Tanvir to DC of BMP, DC of GMP KM Ariful Hoque to Bagerhat district as SP, SP of the CID Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed to Jamalpur district as SP, and DC of the DMP Prabir Kumar Ray as the SP of Narail district. DC of BMP Md Khairul Alam has been posted as the SP of Kushtia district, DC of CMP Mohammad Shahidullah to Patuakhali district as SP and SP of the CID Milo Mia Biswash has been Commandant as In Service Training Centre of 6th APBn, Mohalchhari in Khagrachari district.





