Modi speaks with Biden



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with US President Joe Biden and conveyed his "best wishes for his success", in the first-ever direct conversation between the two world leaders.







Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi said that they discussed regional issues and shared priorities. They also agreed to further the co-operation against climate change, reports zee news. PM Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Joe Biden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change."







