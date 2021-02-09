'BD-India relations to remain intact'



State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan on Monday said the relation between Bangladesh and India was intact in past and it will remain the same in the days to come."The historic Kolkata Press Club was one of the best allies of our Liberation War. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's speech delivered on February 6, 1972 at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata was the greatest public rally in the history where about 15 lakh people of West Bengal assembled," he said.





"I cordially recalled the support of people of Kolkata to Bangabandhu during the time of our Liberation War," the minister made the comments at a discussion titled 'Bangabandhu and Films of Bangladesh' at Kolkata Press Club, India this evening, said a release received here.Ministry of Information of Bangladesh with the help of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, India organized the discussion marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.





Information Secretary Khaja Mia addressed the discussion as special guest while linguist Dr Pabitra Sarker and actor Srijit Mukharjee, among others, addressed it. First secretary (press) Dr Md Mofakkharul Iqbal conducted it with deputy high commissioner Towfiq Hasan in the chair.Recalling Father of the Nation of India Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Murad said Bangladesh will remember the contribution of Indira Gandhi forever.





He also remembered Bishwakabi Rabindranatha Tagore and Bangladesh's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and other eminent artistes and writers for enriching Bangla language.The state minister said Bangladesh has received 20 lakh vaccines from India during the prevailing epidemic and three crore vaccines will be available by the end of this month.





Khaja Mia said films of the two countries got popularity because of joint venture and many artistes of Bangladesh are now known in West Bengal.Srijit Mukharjee said, "Though I thought to make a film only for Bangladesh, it didn't happen due to some reasons. But, now, I've a plan to begin work on a story of Humayun Ahmed."Mentioning that many Bangladeshi movies are getting appreciation at different international film festivals, Pabitra said "This is pride for me as a Bangalee."









---BSS





