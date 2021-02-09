Sanofi employees on strike



Some five hundred employees of Sanofi Bangladesh Limited have peacefully been observing strike demanding their compensation for three months.Sanofi Bangladesh Limited is a France-based multinational company, which has been doing business all over the World for last sixty two years. But, the company has declared to close their business in Bangladesh.



Sources said, Sanofi belongs to 55 percent share and Bangladesh government owns the rest 45 percent share. In the mean time, Sanofi has taken a decision to sell share (tk 400 crores) to Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited. They have already collected NOC on January 19 this year from the government in this regard.





So far, it has been learnt from the agitated Sanofi employees that they- territory manager, senior territory manager and scientific sales executive- have given their best efforts to make Sanofi's eighty products in a profitable position. "We never thought Sanofi will live the country without paying our compensation, which is unfortunate and sorrowful," they said.







The agitated employees further said, "Sanofi has closed their businesses in other countries paying compensation to employees. Moreover, the international companies which have left the country till today, have paid compensation to employees. But why Sanofi not follow it?"The statement of Sanofi Bangladesh Limited regarding this matter: As a responsible company our employees interests will always remain our priority and we have worked towards ensuring that their interests remain protected contractually.







Accordingly, Beximco Pharmaceuticals have not only granted our employees a minimum of three years of job security, but have also committed for their compensation and benefits to remain the same. The companies are also working out legal solutions for Sanofi employees to receive their benefits , basis their individual choice. We are in continuous discussions with them to make sure they have enough information to choose what is in their best interest.







