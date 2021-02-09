CDCS Director, French Ambassador visit Rohingya campsCDCS Director, French Ambassador visit Rohingya camps



Director of the Crisis and Support Center (CDCS) Eric Chevallier has recently visited the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar along with French Ambassador Jean-Marin Schuh. They met people from the Rohingya community and shared views with women, kidsand doctors at the camps and possible opportunities for repatriation, said the Embassy on Monday, reports UNB.





They visited one of the Ideas Boxes managed by Bibliothèques sans Frontières and inaugurated a Community Resource Center managed by Médecins du Monde, both being funded by the CDCS. Along with Runa Khan, they participated in the inauguration of the construction work for the new Friendship Hospital in Ukhiya, also funded by the CDCS.

