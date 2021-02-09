Restrictions imposed at Shaheed Minar



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, restrictions on movement will remain effect at the Central Shaheed Minar on February 21.The Ministry of Cultural Affairs issued a notice in this regard on Monday. No more than five people from an organization and no more than two visitors at a time would be allowed to pay homage to the language martyrs on the given day, according to the notice.





People coming to pay their respects will not be allowed to enter the premises without masks and hand washing facilities will be made available at the entry points, the notice said. It also said that educational institutions must observe the day at their respective campuses and maintain health guidelines while holding their events.





The Language Movement began in 1948 and reached its climax on February 21, 1952, when police shooting killed several protesters who were demanding that Bangla be one of the state languages of Pakistan. The demand was eventually accepted.In 2000, Unesco declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day to celebrate the ethno-linguistic rights of people around the world and pay tribute to the martyrs of the Language Movement.





