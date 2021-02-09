Prove Al Jazeera report is false: BNP



Mirza Abbas, standing committee member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called upon the government to prove that the recent report on corruption by Bangladesh government by Al Jazeera television channel is false. Mirza Abbas made this statement on Monday at a demonstrative rally in front of National Press Club in Dhaka. Mirza Abbas said, "This year we are going to celebrate the golden jubilee of our independence.







We fought the glorious Liberation War of 1971 to set Bangladesh free. I remember with honour martyred president Ziaur Rahman who declared the country's independence. Now it hurts us when we hear that Bangladesh is run by a mafia gang. The government should prove that Al Jazeera has shown a false documentary. We will provide all out support to the government for this purpose."





BNP leaders said at the rally that a lot of corruption is going on in the country. They blamed the government for keeping BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia under house-arrest. BNP leaders urged the government to arrange a reelection and to stop tormenting the leaders and activists of opposition parties.





BNP leaders further said that banking rackets and financial scams one after another are going on. They stated that the government has failed to curb corruption and irregularities in banking and financial sectors. They commented that democracy should be restored in Bangladesh through credible, free and fair polls without delay.The rally was also addressed by BNP leaders Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny and some other senior party members.









Leave Your Comments