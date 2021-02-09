'Wear facemasks even after taking vaccine'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon all to wear facemasks and wash hands even after taking coronavirus vaccine. She was speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting virtually from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Monday. The premier has given an instruction to the authorities concerned to pursue the health guidelines properly. She says, "All have to continue wearing masks and washing hands. Even the vaccinated people have to follow it. Don't think you are safe as you have already taken jab. We have to be careful."







The head of the government has directed the authorities concerned to reduce the age limit of commoners to 40 years from 55 to get their names registered for receiving jab in order to expand the vaccination program.She went on to say there are confusions among the village people about the vaccine; however, it will go away soon.The government will give the second shot within one and a half months despite the effectiveness of the vaccine remain for even two or three months, she added.





Sheikh Hasina has directed all concerned to take necessary measures to bring the frontliners such as physicians, people involved in providing healthcare services, law enforcing personnel and members of other forces who are working actively under the coronavirus vaccination.All cleaners across the country have to be vaccinated as they are very important for the societies, she added.The premier said a card like an identity card should be issued against the names of vaccine takers as they can show it at foreign countries and other places where it will require.





