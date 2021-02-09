2nd Share-Net International Co-Creation Conference held









Share-Net International 2nd Co-Creation Conference concluded with a global commitment to raise awareness on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) for young people and adolescents. Share-Net International is the largest platform to gather the latest information on sexual and reproductive health and rights.





The five-day conference focused on achieving Sustainable Development Goal-3 as well as HIV eradication, sexual and reproductive health and the establishment of opportunities for all and services in national policy also discussed.





It also discusses the role of social media and youth clubs can play in providing accurate information on sexual and reproductive health and rights to prevent risky sex for adolescents.





The inaugural session of the conference was attended by the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Harry Vervees as the Guest of Honor.





Almost 55 researchers, academics, human rights activists and NGO workers from all over the world, including Asia, Middle East, North and South America, Europe and Africa participated in the five-day conference.





Conference participants discussed in detail the present communication and help desks that can play an important role in preventing child marriage, creating the right sexual orientation and establishing equal opportunities for all, including monthly health management.

Various interactive sessions were also organized throughout the conference where participants from different countries participated in the sessions in eight groups.





The conference provides an opportunity to document scientifically acquired knowledge on co-creation mechanisms and granted opportunities on proposed donation.





The biennial conference is hosted by Share-Net Country-Hubs. This time the host country is Bangladesh. The conference is supervised by Nina Pavlovsky, Catalyst of Co-creation and Innovation and Masuma Billah, Head of Research and Innovation at Red Orange Media and Communications.

Leave Your Comments