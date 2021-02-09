One more remanded in ULAB student’s rape-murder case





A court here today placed another accused in the case lodged over rape and subsequently murder of a student of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), on one-day remand.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Kahir passed the order, putting victim’s friend Shafayat Jamil, 22, on one-day remand.





Earlier, Jamil surrendered to the court and submitted an affidavit stating his involvement in the case.





Police produced him before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand. The court ordered to send him to jail scrapping his bail plea.





The court on January 31, placed victim’s friends and accused Mortuja Raihan Chowdhury and Nuhat Alam Tafsir on five-day remand as father of the

victim filed the case with capital’s Mohammadpur Police Station against four people including Neha, Mortuja and Tasfir earlier on that day.





According to the case documents, Mortuja on January 28 took the victim to Bamboo Shot Restaurant in Uttara Sector-3, where Neha and their other friends were already present and they mixed excessive alcohol in her drink.





At one stage, the victim fell sick and Mortuja took her to their friend’s Tasfir’s house. There Mortuja raped her. Next day, they took her to Ibn Sina

Hospital and later Anwar Khan Modern Hospital, where she died two-day later.





Leave Your Comments