IBBL Dhaka South Zone holds Business Development Conference













Dhaka South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference on 6 February 2021 at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank virtually addressed the conference as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, AAM Habibur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the conference as special guest. Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Head of Dhaka South Zone presided over the program. Top executives of the bank and Head of Branches under the zone attended the conference.





Leave Your Comments