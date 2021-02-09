Laptop handover ceremony held at BUP



The Faculty of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) handed over 34 free laptop to the disadvantaged students. The handing over ceremony was held at Bijoy Auditorium on Tuesday. Brig Gen A K M Iqbal Azim, ndc, psc, G+, PhD, Dean of FASS was presentas the chief guest of the ceremony and distributed Laptop among the Students. Mentionable that BUP has been conducting online academic activities since the inception of Corona pandemic. As part of online education efforts, BUP has handed over free laptops for disadvantaged students. Among others, conerned faculty members, Officers and studentswere also present.



