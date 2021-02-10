An anti-rape mass assembly will be held at Shahbagh on Friday. -AA



'Bangladesh against Rape and Impunity', a platform of 16 left-leaning student and socio-cultural organizations, have announced on Tuesday to hold a mass assembly at Shahbagh square on February 12 to press home their nine-point demand for curbing down the ongoing rape incidents across the country.







Data from government's One Stop Crisis Center (OCC) shows that only 3.58 per cent cases for abuses against women and children have seen verdict between 2001 and July 2020, said Samajtantrik Chhatra Front general secretary Nasir Uddin Prince while reading out a written statement. And of these cases, 0.37 per cent rapist or assaulter have been convicted. That means 99.23 per cent of the perpetrators of rape, sexual harassment and other violence against women and children in Bangladesh have not been punished over the last two decades. This is a textbook example of what "Culture of Impunity" is, Prince found out.





Bangladesh against Rape and Impunity came up with these remarks yesterday while speaking at a press conference in Dhaka University's (DU) Madhur Canteen while they urged people to stand with their movement for a safer atmosphere for women. Their 9-point demands include speedy justice, exemplary punishment for offenders involved in rape and violence against women, an end to sexual and social oppression on ethnic-minority women living in the plains and hills, scrapping all the laws and traditions that discriminate against women, ensuring safety and security of the victims and considering village arbitration on rape incidents as a punishable offence.



The demands also include removal of the home minister, the creation of cells against violence against women in all educational and public-private institutions, the inclusion of criminology and gender experts in the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals and an end to the mental oppression on the victims during the investigation.





The protesters also demanded that the Section 155(4) of the Evidence Act 1872 should be scrapped as it stipulated 'when a man is prosecuted for rape or an attempt to ravish, it may be shown that the prosecutor was of generally immoral character'.





Among others Chhatra Union general secretary Dipok Sil, Chhatra Federation president Golam Mustafa, Charan Sangskritik Kendra organiser Shovon Rahman, Bangladesh Nari Mukti Kendra president Shima Datta, Greater Chittagong Hill TractsHill Student's Council (PCP) organizing secretary Amol Tripura were also present in the press conference.





Leave Your Comments