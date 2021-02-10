Center for skill dev of Rohingya women opens

Center for skill development of Rohingya women was inaugurated on Monday. -AA



A friendly Safe Space for Women and Girls of Rohingya refugees aimed at enhancing their skill has been inaugurated at Lambasia in Ukhiya upazila of the district.







The space has been built also for raising awareness on different matters such as the importance of family planning, prevention of early marriage among Rohingya women along with ensuring their safety.





Mahfuzur Rahman, deputy secretary of Public Administration Ministry (Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Office, Cox's Bazar) and camp in-charge, inaugurated the space at No. 4 camp in the area on Monday. With the support of UNHCR, BRAC has reconstructed the space. BRAC will look after and implement its overall activities.





Terra MACKINNON, gender-based violence officer (GBV), GBV Unit of United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR); Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC; Bimal Chakma, assistant secretary of Public Administaion Ministry (RRRC Office, Cox's Bazar) and assistant camp in-charge; Shakh Jahidur Rahman, manager of GBV project of BRAC; local Rohingya women leader Anowara Begum; were present on the occasion.





Addressing at the event, Mahfuzur Rahman underlined the need on taking proper steps for fulfilling the objectives of launching the space. He assured of extending the necessary support from the government to BRAC for achieving those objectives. Hasina Akhter Huq, in her speech, stressed on self-reliance of Rohingya women by properly utilizing the facilities offered at the Center. The event was told that through the space, initiatives to be taken to raise awareness on prevention of early marriage, counseling for mental problem, gender awareness, providing assistance to women victims of gender violence, and imparting training for enhancing skill on different jobs, including tailoring and handicraft. Everyday 100 to 120 girls and women will be imparted training.





The Center was burnt in a fire in April last year. It has been reconstructed due to its demand for the Rohingya community.





Leave Your Comments