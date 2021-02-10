Teachers form human chain in Kurigram



Kurigram district unit of Bangladesh Non-government College Honors-Masters Teachers' Federation formed a human chain in front of Kurigram Press Club beside Kurigram-Chilmari road on Tuesday demanding for being MPO-listed.







Around 50 college teachers took part in the human chain that lasted for an hour there.





Among others, Harun-Ar-Rashid, Convener of central committee of the federation; Aminul Islam, Convener of the district unit; and the District Member-Secretary Hamidul Islam spoke there.







The teachers said- with revising the traditional manpower structure of non-government colleges and according to rule, the appointed 5,500 non-MPO college teachers under National University will be included rapidly to the MPO (money pay order) list as we are facing economic crisis for long.





--- Abdul Wahed, Kurigram

