SEBL starts Islamic banking at all business centers



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has permitted Southeast Bank Ltd (SEBL) to provide Shariah based Islamic Banking services besides conventional banking at its all business centers.







Bangladesh Bank (BB) has given approval in response to the bank's application.







With the approval of the Bangladesh Bank, it will be easier to provide all modern and technology backed Islamic Banking Services from all business centers of the bank in addition to the conventional banking services.







Southeast Bank presently has 5 fully Islamic Banking Branches, named Motijheel Branch, Dhaka; CDA Avenue Branch, Chottogram; Bondorbazar Branch, Sylhet; Chagolnaiya Branch, Feni, and Cox's Bazar Branch.







Southeast Bank has been providing Islamic Banking Services under the brand name of "Southeast Tijarah" since 2003. It is mentionable that, at present Southeast Bank has 135 branches and 18 sub branches.



Leave Your Comments