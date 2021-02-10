Published:  12:26 AM, 10 February 2021

Vaani seeking more films that celebrate womanhood

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, says she wants to do more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions. "As a woman, I want to do more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions. I have been fortunate that in my short career span, I have got films like Shudh Desi Romance, Befikre and War that have highlighted some brilliant aspects of being a woman. They showed how women are free-spirited, ambitious, resilient and strong," Vaani said. The actress added that she always wanted to do films that celebrate women as a symbol of independence, and work in projects that bridge the gender perception about what a woman can or cannot do. "Luckily, today, we are part of a generation that's extremely forward-thinking and they want to see films where a woman is not treated as a flower vase. I'm thankful to be working in an era where people want to see more from a woman than just look stunningly gorgeous on screen," she said.


