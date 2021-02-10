Shilpa talks about being kind to everyone





Shilpa Shetty believes a healthy lifestyle depends on several factors, including the mental state of mind, the diet one follows and more. Talking about it, the actress loves sharing her tips and tricks with her fans from time to time. At Tuesday the actress took to her social media handles to open up about the importance of being kind to everyone in life. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote, "There's so much we experience so much that happens in our daily lives. But, we put on a brave front, continue to fight our battles, and move ahead." She further added "Not many know what we're going through; likewise, we may also not know what someone else is going through. The loss of a loved one, the stress at work, the pressures of life, or any kind of personal issues can wreak havoc with a person's mind." On the work front, Shilpa will be sent seen in 'Nikamma' and 'Hungama 2.'





