Leone's statement recorded by KCB in fraud case



The Kochi Crime Branch recorded the statement of actor Sunny Leone on Friday night over a complaint of financial fraud. R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint alleging embezzlement of Rs29 lakh by the actor. According to crime branch officials, a team from the unit met her and recorded her statement at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district, where she was shooting. Shiyas filed the complaint with the state police chief and later the police forwarded it to the crime branch. In his petition, Shiyas alleged that Sunny Leone accepted Rs29 lakh and promised to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up. Sunny is in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming season of dating reality show Splitsvilla. She recently shared a video of herself, playing cricket in a park. Making a reference to England's tour of India, Sunny wrote on Instagram, "Should I pack my kit for England? #IndianCricketTeam."Last month, Sunny saw the release of her web series, Bullets, on MX Player. The action drama also featured Karishma Tanna, Vivek Vaswani, Deepak Tijori, Amaan F Khan and Taaha Shah. Sunny recently finished shooting for Vikram Bhatt's 10-episode web series Anamika.

