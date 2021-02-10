Richa replies people trolling her on social media

Richa Chadha



Richa Chadha has very successfully made a space for herself in Bollywood with her choices of films and performances. She also commands a huge fan following across the nation and on social media. While this has been a boon, it has also made her quite vulnerable to trolls.





Spilling the beans on how she deals with them Richa told a news that she doesn't even look at what the trolls have to say about her. According to her, some of the Twitter users who troll her are actually fake accounts.





She also went on to say that the people who are trolling her have nothing productive to do in life. Richa added that if people think that by abusing her, they can run their house, they can continue with it.





On the work front, she was last seen in 'Madam Chief Minister'. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike.





Apart from her professional commitments, Richa is often in the news for her relationship with Ali Fazal. The actress was supposed to get married to him last year. However, things got postponed due to the pandemic and the resulting lockdown. In a recent interview with news portal, she hinted that they might at last get together this year and get married in presence of their family and loved ones.

