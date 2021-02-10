Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep



Kangana Ranaut who has a variety of films in her kitty, recently opened up about her 'massive transformation' as an actor in her latest tweets. Further drawing comparison with big Hollywood names, like Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, she shared, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad".





"I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad" she further tweeted.





Currently, the actress is shooting for her action flick 'Dhaakad' where she will be essaying the role of an agent named Agni.





On the film front, apart from 'Dhaakad'Kangana has a long list of entertainment for her fans. She will next be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on Late actress turned politician Jayalalithaa. She also has 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'.





The actress has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

