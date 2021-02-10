Peya blessed with a son



Other than being a model and presenter, actress, lawyer and also entrepreneur, Jannatul Ferdous Peya, popularly known as Peya Jannatul, has now become a mother of a son at a private hospital in Dhaka at evening on Sunday. Her husband Faruq Hasan Samir confirmed the matter yesterday.







According to sources, both mother and the child are in good health. However, the couple does not want to publish pictures of the child just yet.





Peya and Faruq got married in 2014. This is the first child the couple has. Peya worked in the media during her pregnancy and took part in several photoshoots, some of which went viral on social media.







Peya became Miss Bangladesh in 2007. She started working with big fashion houses and brands at a very young age. Her dream was to become a lawyer. She graduated from the London College of Legal Studies in Dhaka.





Peya was the first Bangladeshi to appear on the cover page of the world-famous Vogue magazine (Indian edition). Peya worked as a presenter in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2017 and 2018. She is also seen in many movies, dramas and musicals as well.

