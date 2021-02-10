Diner Sheshe





"In a fit of anger, he slapped me and asked, 'Who else are you sleeping with?' With that, I ended our 3-month long toxic relationship and moved out of his place. After a week, he reappeared. In the middle of the street, he went down on his knees and begged, 'Please forgive me'. I was just 21 and too naive to understand the difference between love and flattery. I agreed to get back with him. But it didn't take long for things to spiral again-he didn't like me speaking with my guy friends, he took over my social media accounts, and forbade me from wearing short clothes. He asked me to stop going to college-'Why can't you study from home?' he'd ask.





I tried my best to change myself for him but 6 months in, I felt drained. So finally I told him, 'We are over,' and left for good. But within an hour, his friend called me and said that he'd consumed rat poison-I rushed to the hospital. He begged, 'Come back or I'll die.' Looking at his condition, I relented. I thought I'd move out once he felt better. But every time I spoke of leaving, he'd threaten to cut his wrists; I was terrified. Then one day, when he wasn't at home, a random woman turned up and introduced herself as his girlfriend; he'd abused her too. We both rushed to the police station and filed a complaint.







I then moved to Bombay with family in the hope that I could move on. I took up a new job and started making new friends. But he found me; once while returning from work, he grabbed me by my neck and beat me-my lips were bleeding and my hands were scratched.







Somehow, I pushed him away and ran home. I told my parents everything-Papa was furious. We lodged a complaint and got restraining orders. After that incident, I slipped into depression. I feared even talking to men. I was afraid to go out alone; in the middle of the night, I'd wake up screaming and crying. So Papa would drop me to work everyday; Mom would stay awake all night to make sure I slept peacefully.







Humans of Bombay, Fb









