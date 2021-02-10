Fear, mistrust fuel vaccine hesitancy among UK ethnic minorities



Will I become infertile? Are you sure it's safe? Why was it developed so quickly? I just don't trust it.





When it comes to questions about COVID-19 vaccines, medical assistant Rukshana Fahima has heard it all - and she is well-placed to answer. She had her own doubts too.





"At first I was quite apprehensive with the vaccine because ... they created it in just a year. I was concerned," she said, wearing protective equipment inside an east London mosque that has been turned into a vaccination centre.





"You hear so many things from different people and it sometimes plays on you. But you've got to do your own research. I feel more confident now that the vaccine is there to protect everybody," the 24-year-old told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Fahima, who has Bangladeshi heritage and has since had a COVID-19 shot, is one of several health workers vaccinating people at the mosque in a bid to boost inoculation rates among Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities.





Though Britain's COVID-19 vaccination drive has been underway since January, official data shows many people from ethnic minorities are not showing up.





Nearly all recipients of the vaccine in England as of Feb 2. have been white, according to the Royal College of General Practitioners, which analysed data by the state-run National Health Service (NHS).





Of those who have been vaccinated so far, 1.7% were Black and 5.3% were Asian - far short of the 3.5% and 7.8% that each group represents as a share of the country's total population, the report added.





White people were more than twice as likely to receive the jab than Black British people, and one-and-a-half times more likely than those with Asian heritage, the analysis showed, reports Reuters.







MEDICAL MISTRUST





The coronavirus crisis in Britain has exposed health disparities between different ethnic groups.





Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with the virus, and tend to live in poor, overcrowded households and have jobs that put them at greater risk, according to an official study.





Misinformation spread through social media and messaging apps, coupled with greater mistrust of the government, and the legacy of historical medical experiments conducted on Black people have stoked vaccine hesitancy, health experts said.





Last year, a French doctor sparked outrage by suggesting COVID-19 treatments should be tested in Africa.





"People are understandably uncomfortable because of this history of structural medical racism," said Sandra Husbands, the director of public health in Hackney, an ethnically diverse district in east London.





From slave plantations to the 1932 Tuskegee experiment, in which African American men were falsely told they were being treated for syphilis, Black people have historically been mistreated in the name of science, said Husbands.





"They're just concerned about putting themselves forward for something they think might be experimental. Now at this point, things aren't actually experimental and that's what we need to get people to understand," she said.





A January survey of more than 12,000 people in Britain showed 18% of respondents, mostly Black people and those of South Asian descent, said they were unlikely to take the COVID-19 vaccine if offered one.





"Everyone would assume that because ethnic minorities are dying at a higher rate that they would flock to these vaccines, but it's not that simple," said Gwenetta Curry, a racial health disparities lecturer at the University of Edinburgh.





"(The pandemic) has highlighted all these inequalities that have always existed."







Leave Your Comments