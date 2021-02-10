Judgment of 9 accused on Feb 11



The International Crimes Tribunal will announce verdict against nine accused including Khalilur Rahman of Mymensingh, in a case lodged over crimes against humanity during the war of liberation, 1971 on Feb 11.





A three-member judicial panel led by chairman of the tribunal Justice Mohammad Shahinur Islam set the date on Tuesday, Advocate Abdus Sattar Palowan confirmed it, reports BSS. Shahidur Rahman and Rezia Sultana Chaman represented the prosecution in the case, while advocates Abdus Shukur Khan and Abdus Sattar Palowan stood for the accused. The prosecution hoped for the maximum punishment.







Among 11 accused in this case, 2 died during the trial. On March 4, 2018, the tribunal framed charges against 11 people in Mymensingh with murder of 4 people, detention of 9 people, robbery, arson, kidnapping, torture and extortion.





According to the case statement, they committed these crimes in Sadhua village of Niguari union of Pagla police station and Rouha village of Tangab union of Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh district.





The investigation against the accused started on October 16, 2014.





The accused- Mohammad Khalilur Rahman Mir, Mohammad Samsuzzaman alias Abul Kalam, Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Rois Uddin Azadi alias Akkel Ali and Abdul Latif of Sadhua village are in jail.





Two other accused Mohammad Abdul Malek Akand alias Abul Member and Nurul Amin Shahjahan died during the trial.





Other 4 accused of the case- AFM Faizullah, Md Abdur Razzak Mandal, Sirajul Islam and Mohammad Alim Uddin Khan are absconding.









