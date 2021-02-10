Mannan: Praise embarrasses me



Planning Minister MA Mannan has asked the officials of Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) to stop praising him and to carry out all projects in due time.





MA Mannan made this statement on Tuesday at an orientation program in the capital while speaking as chief guest in the conference room of National Economic Council.





MA Mannan told at the program that some questions have come up about the efficiency of implementing projects and standard of work. He said, "The money with which the projects are being implemented is not mine. It does not belong to the government either. Rather this money belongs to the country's people who hope that we will do our job properly."



MA Mannan urged all officials to evaluate the projects objectively in a cool-headed manner. IMED Secretary Pradeep Ranjan Chakrabarty and Additional Secretary Gazi Mohammad Saifuzzaman praised the Planning Minister in their speeches.



MA Mannan remarked that praise makes him feel shy and it seems embarrassing to him. He called upon the officials to stop admiring him and to concentrate on their responsibilities in the right way.







