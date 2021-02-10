Hearing on writ against Al Jazeera broadcast today



The High Court has set February 10 (today) for holding a hearing on a writ seeking its directive to ban broadcast of Qatar-based news channel- Al Jazeera.





A division virtual bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order on Tuesday as petitioner Supreme Court lawyer Md Enamul Kabir Emon brought the matter to the court's attention. Emon filed the writ on Monday in which he pleaded for the High Court's directive on the authorities concerned to ban broadcast of Al Jazeera in the country and also the court's order to remove the contents of a report titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" from all social media, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.





The Qatar-based channel broadcast the report on February 1. The government dismissed the report, calling it "false and defamatory" and a desperate "smear campaign" instigated by extremists and their allies, working in London and elsewhere.





