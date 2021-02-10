Bangladesh to send workers to Maldives

Bangladesh and Maldives sign two Memoranda of Understanding in the presence of Foreign Ministers of the two countries in Dhaka on Tuesday. Agency



Bangladesh has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Maldives, including a framework for recruiting human resources from Bangladesh and regularisation of undocumented expatriate workers in the island country.







Maldives Foreign Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed signed the deals on Tuesday in Dhaka on the sidelines of the visit of the country's Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. The other MoU is on cooperation between Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy and the Foreign Service Institute of Maldives. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Expatriates' Welfare Secretary signed the MoU on human resources placement while FSA Rector Syed Masud Mahmood Khundoker signed the other.





Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid held a bilateral meeting and a joint press conference at the state guest house Padma prior to signing the deals. Abdulla Shahid said the MoU on migrant workers will provide a "solid" framework for the recruitment of human resources from Bangladesh. "I conveyed the important role played by Bangladeshi workers in Maldives and the need to regularise undocumented workers in the goal of protecting their basic rights and wellbeing," he added.





He thanked Momen and the government of Bangladesh for the assistance in continuing the regularisation and voluntary repatriation.





There is no official data about how many Bangladeshis are working in the Maldives. However, the foreign ministry estimates the number could be around 80,000.





The Maldivian Foreign Minister arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a four-day official visit. He is also expected to pay courtesy calls on President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.









