Primary teachers to get vaccine soon



State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain has said that all teachers of the government primary schools will be vaccinated within a week.





He came up with the information on Tuesday while talking to journalists after taking Covid-19 jab at the Clinic Building of the Bangladesh Secretariat.





The State Minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already directed the Health Ministry to bring teachers under the vaccination program. We'll try our best to complete their vaccination within next seven working days." Zakir Hossain has called on all teachers and the ministry staff to take shots if they are above 40. He also called upon all to use face masks.





The government began the countrywide mass Covid-19 vaccination on February 7 in order to root out the deadly virus from Bangladesh.

Leave Your Comments