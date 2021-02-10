CU admission test will be held after Eid-ul-Fitr





Chittagong University admission test for the 2020-21 academic year will be held after the next Eid. The primary decision to hold the examination after Eid was taken at a meeting of the Deans Committee of the University on Tuesday afternoon, February 9.





The holy Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 13 or 14. After that the admission test of Chittagong University for the academic year 2020-21 will be taken.





The meeting was held in the conference room of the Vice Chancellor's Office of the University. This meeting was presided over by Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Dr. Shireen Akhter. The meeting discussed the preparation and work plan of the admission test for the academic year 2020-21.





SM Salamat Ullah Bhuiyan, Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration told The Asian Age that, Ramadan may start from April 14. The holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 13 or 14. Eid holiday at the university till May 20. Then the admission test is likely to be held in the third week of May. However, the exact date will be known at the end of the meeting of the Vice-Chancellor of the University.





According to meeting sources, even if the incidence of Covid-19 does not decrease, the university authorities will take physical test. The test will be held on campus. Last time there was an examination of 120 marks. Of which 100 marks are objective questions and 20 marks are added from CGPA obtained in SSC and HSC examinations. However, it has not been decided yet how exactly 20 marks will be added this time.





However, a decision will be taken at the meeting of the admission test committee on how the remaining 20 marks will be added, how many days the examination will be held, what will be the eligibility of the application. Apart from this, the decision on whether the seats will increase or decrease will also come at the meeting of the admission test committee.





Last year 4 units and 2 sub-units were admitted. Students were admitted in 4,926 seats in 48 departments and 6 institutes. 52 students applied for each seat. At present the university has 9 faculties, 48 ​​departments and 6 institutes.





Dean of the Faculty of Science Mohammad Nasim Hasan told The Asian Age that, the admission test is not being held before Eid, it will be held after Eid. The Deans Committee meeting discussed how to take the test in compliance with the hygiene rules. Apart from this, all the preparations for organizing the admission test have started. The preparations will end before Eid. The date of the examination will be finalized after the meeting of the Vice-Chancellor's Board.

