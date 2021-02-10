Published:  02:09 PM, 10 February 2021

Dhamaka joins Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery

Paperfly, the largest delivery network of Bangladesh has joined their hands with Dhamaka.

As an E-commerce platform, Dhamaka is known for their wide variety of products and bringing exciting deals to their customers.

On behalf of Paperfly Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer- Rahath Ahmed, Head of Sales and Key Accounts- Reaz Uddin Khan, Assistant Manager, Key accounts- Oli-Ur-Reza were present.

From Dhamaka, Chief Operating Officer- Sirajul Islam Rana, Business Coordinator- Sourab Saha, Senior Manager & Lead, Logistics and Operations- Jahidul Islam Nahid were present.
Together, with this massive delivery network, they have set their eyes to deliver more happiness to every corner of the country with a wide range of affordable product that are available in their site.


