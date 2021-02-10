Published:  02:11 PM, 10 February 2021

Four dead in Cox's Bazar crash

Four dead in Cox's Bazar crash


Four people have been killed in a head-on collision between a minibus and an autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.

The accident took place on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf road in the Upazila's Howaikyang Union around 9:30 am Wednesday, according to Howaikyang Police Outpost's SI Nure Alam.

The victims were all passengers of the autorickshaw but the authorities are yet to identify them.


A Cox's Bazar-bound minibus operated by Palki Paribahan rammed into the autorickshaw near Unchiprang, leaving the vehicle in a crumpled heap, Alam said, citing witnesses.

"Three people, including a woman, died on the spot. Locals rescued another person from the scene, but he died on the way to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital," he added.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »