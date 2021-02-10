Nishat ‘Best Joyeeta’ in Chattogram division

For her outstanding contribution to social development, women’s leader and social worker Advocate Taslima Sultana Khanam Nishat has been selected ‘Best Joyeeta’ In Chattogram division.

In recognition of her achievement, Nishat, editor of Weekly Gatipath, a newspaper published from Brahmanbaria, received a crest and certificate at a function organized at Shilpakala Academy in Chattogram on Wednesday.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira was present at the program as the chief guest, while senior secretary to the ministry of women and children affairs Kazi Rowshan Akter, Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha Chairman Chemon Ara Tayeb, Additional DIG Jakir Hossain Khan attended as special guests at the function chaired by Chattogram Divisional Commissioner ABM Azad NDC.

Under a government initiative introduced in 2009, titled ‘Joyeeta Onneshone Bangladesh’, the women, who have attained remarkable success in particular areas of life, including entrepreneurship, social development, education, employment, motherhood and prevention of repression, have been given awards every year.

As part of the initiative, among 54 women from 11 districts in Chattogram division, five women were selected ‘Best Joyeeta’ in the division in five categories. Nishat, a Salma-Sobhan fellow in television journalism, awarded as ‘Best Joyeeta’ for her ‘outstanding contribution to social development’.

Advocate Nishat always works for underprivileged women and people with disabilities in Brahmanbaria. She plays significant role in providing legal assistance to helpless women and changing their fate.

After being elected vice chairman of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila parishad in 2014, she was widely praised for taking steps to change the fate of underprivileged women belonging to cobbler families in Suhilpur union of the upazila. She set up a training center there and made arrangements of training for 375 women. Over 50 women became able to change their fates after taking training. Besides, more than 1000 women have been trained at the initiative of Nishat in 11 unions of the upazila. Delegations from home and abroad including UN Women and UN CDF lauded Nishat’s activities.

Nishat has been engaged in serving people with disabilities for long. She performed her duties for 15 years as headmistress of Asmatunnesa Buddhi Protibondhi School, a school for intellectually disabled children in Brahmanbaria, run by SWID Bangladesh. She is now general secretary of SWID Bangladesh. She is also advisers of Dream for Disability Foundation, Dream for Disability Wheelchair Cricket Team, Dream for Disability Foundation Physically Challenged Cricket Team.

Advocate Nishat is the general secretary of Awami Mohila Leage, Brahmanbaria district unit. She started her political journey by joining Chhatra League in 1989. She contributes to the development of women sports in Brahmanbaria.

As a women entrepreneur, she was conferred ‘unstoppable woman award’ by The Business Standard, a business daily, on March 8, 2020.

Nishat visited different countries for various purposes. As a volunteer of The Hunger Project, she toured India in 2003, Australia and Singapore in 2005. As an upazila vice chairman, she visited Thailand, Vietnam and Australia. For taking training on local government activities under the governance project, she visited Sri Lanka and India in 2016.

