Worldwide waffling





When it comes to carbohydrates we all have our own set of beliefs. How many carbs should we eat in a day, will they make us gain weight, is night time the right time to nosh on them… we all ponder about these questions. And so does De De Pyaar De starlet Rakul Preet Singh. It might seem like she avoids carbs to stay in shape but that's not the case. In her all-new YouTube series, "WTF - What The Food", Rakul revealed that she eats rice, because her nutritionist permits.











The interim warden appointed to run the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein died was put in the position after serving as the executioner for at least five federal executions at the end of the Trump administration. The federal Bureau of Prisons named Eric Williams as the interim warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in late January after the prior warden, Marti Licon-Vitale, abruptly stepped down. Her yearlong tenure was marred by the rampant spread of the coronavirus, inmates' complaints about squalid conditions, a gun smuggled into the jail and at least one inmate's death. Williams was appointed to the high-profile warden position a little more than a month after his last execution, having played a central role in the Trump administration's unprecedented run of capital punishment.









President Joe Biden had been in office less than a week when a federal judge issued a nationwide injunction blocking one of his first immigration-related actions. The order was a victory for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who crowed "WE WON" on Twitter. In fact, Paxton, a controversial conservative Republican, had successfully gambled that his challenge would land before a judge appointed by President Donald Trump. And indeed Judge Drew B. Tipton -- appointed by Trump in 2020 -- delivered.











While she has used her makeup skills on other members of her family, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has recently done Caitlyn Jenner's makeup for the first time ever. In a video posted by the latter on her YouTube channel, she explained how she had to go for a luncheon but had no one to come over and do her makeup. And that is when she thought of her daughter Kylie. In the course of the video, Caitlyn goes over to Kylie's office, and calls it "beautifully done". Following which, they get started on the makeup and do a bit of chit-chat. "This is so much fun… You have never done this before," Caitlyn says in the video, to which Kylie replies: "This is the highlight of my life."



Leave Your Comments