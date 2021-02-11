What Dhaka is talking about





The Skipper of Bangladesh national women cricket team Jahanara Alam posted a picture on her Fb page with a caption "Started studying at International University of Scholars(IUS)Alhumdulillah". The photo features she stand beside helpless people at this critical moment of country. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Amr cursh" Wahidur Rahman, fb











Popular stylish actor Arifin Shuvo posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Such a wonderful and humble human being he is.. It was lovely meeting you sir". The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "All the best " Shakher Alam Saddam, fb











Facebook user Kalyan Achary posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo features a beautiful Purple sunbird. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful" Arun Chatterjee, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Nusrat Imrose Tisha posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Good morning". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Shamsul Alam, fb



Leave Your Comments