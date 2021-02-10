Joypurhat DC, SP receive vaccine shot

Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shariful Islam and Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Salam Kabir receive Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. -AA



Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shariful Islam and Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Salam Kabir have received Covid-19 vaccine. They received the shot of the vaccine on Tuesday.







Ordinary people are taking corona vaccine spontaneously at the vaccination program in the district modern hospital premises.





After receiving the vaccine, DC Shariful Islam said, he is not feeling any difficulty in getting the vaccine.







It is learned that 4,000 people have completed online registration till Monday. In the district, 269 people received corona vaccine on the first day on Sunday (February 7) but 709 people received corona vaccine on the second day on Monday. Civil Surgeon Dr Wazed Ali said, there was growing interest among the general public as there was no side effects after vaccination.







--- Md Ataur Rahman, Joypurhat

