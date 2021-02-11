Blankets distributed among poor people



Blankets were distributed among the poor and destitute people on the banks of the Teesta Kaligonj Purbo Chhatnai area of Chhatnai Union under Dimla Upazila in Nilphamari district on Tuesday afternoon.







The program was arranged by Chan's Eye Nature and Life Health Service Center of Channel i. A total of 500 blankets were distributed among the poor and helpless people. Dimla Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jayeshree Rani Roy was the chief guest at the function.







Dimla Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sirajul Islam presided over the function while Chairman Abdul Latif Khan along with the leaders and activists of different wards of Awami League was present there spontaneously.







Jayeshree Rani Roy said, "Channel i provides various types of assistance to the poor and needy every year. This kind of help and distribution of blankets to the poor and needy deserves praise. I hope their activities will be faster."







District correspondent of Channel i Anwarul Alam Pradhan, My TV's District correspondent Azizul Bulu were present on the occasion.







Anawerual Islam said, "We arrange this program every year. We believe we will arrange such kind of work in future also. I thank all concerned to put their hand concluding the program successfully."







---- Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari

Leave Your Comments