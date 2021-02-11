'Election will be free and fair'

Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Md Abul Fazal Mir speaks at a views exchange meeting with election candidates and polls concerned held at upazila parishad auditorium in Homna on Wednesday. -AA



Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Md Abul Fazal Mir said, the upcoming Homna municipality election will be held in a very lively and festive environment.







He said, the election will be a fair, fair and credible which is scheduled to be held on February 14.







Responding to a question, he made the remarks at a views exchange meeting with election candidates and polls concerned held at upazila parishad auditorium in Homna on Wednesday. In response to a query regarding conducting election with EVM, he said, the EVM system has been introduced spending a huge amount of money to make election process transparent.







He also said, "I have told to candidates to make the voters aware of the EVM system presenting video to them downloading from YouTube.





The meeting was presided over by Cumilla District Senior Election Officer and Returning Officer Md Jahangir Hossain while Superintendent of Police Faruk Ahmed, Cumilla 10 Border Guard Battalion Md Golam Fazle Rabbi, Cumilla Regional Election Officer Md Dulal Talukder, Cumilla NSI Joint Director GM Alim Uddin, Cumilla Rab-11 Company Captain Major Talukder Nazmul Sakib, Cumilla Ansar and VDP District Comandant Md Mostaque Ahmed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rumon Dey were present as the special guests.





Upazila Assistant Rural Development Officer Shahidul Dewan conducted the meeting. Among others, high government officials along with leaders from different political parties were present at the meeting.







--- Morshedul Islam Shaju, Homna

