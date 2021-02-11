Preparatory meeting held in C'nawabganj

Chapainawabganj Deputy Commissioner Md Manjurul Hafeez addresses a preparatory meeting in Chapainawabganj on Tuesday. -AA



A preparatory meeting has been organized by the Chapainawabganj district administration regarding the various action plans celebrating February 21, the International Mother Language Day and Bangabandhu's historic March 7th speech.







The meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Md Manjurul Hafeez.





The meeting was attended by District Awami League President Bir Muktijoddha Alhaj Moinuddin Mandal, General Secretary Abdul Wadud (former MP), Vice President Bir Muktijoddha Ruhul Amin, Deputy Office Secretary Monirul Islam, Executive Magistrate Chandan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Tasikul Islam Tasi, District Bangabandhu Sainik League Convener Morsalin Haque along with leaders of the district Awami League and government and private officials of various organizations.





The Deputy Commissioner adopted a plan for the implementation of various programs based on the views of all present at the meeting.





--- Istiak Ahmed Himel, Chapainawabganj

